VIDEO: Clash Between Police And Congress Workers After Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra Denied Entry In Guwahati

Guwahati:The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra faced resistance as it was stopped by the Assam police from entering the city of Guwahati on Tuesday. This decision triggered protests from Congress workers who broke barricades and raised slogans. The police had to resort to using force in order to stop the Congress supporters from moving forward.

Large crowds had gathered at the Guwahati Chowk in Khanapara and welcomed Gandhi with slogans and drum beats. “We have won as we have broken the barricades,” AICC in-charge for Assam Jitendra Singh said.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asked state police to file a case against Rahul Gandhi for ‘provoking crowd.’ Earlier, Sarma had given permission to Rahul Gandhi to proceed with his yatra in Assam on condition that the yatra will not enter the city and will pass from the National Highway (NH-27). The CM had stated that the Yatra would not be permitted to enter the city due to the potential traffic congestion it may cause.

#WATCH | A clash broke out between Police and Congress workers in Assam’s Guwahati, during Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/WxitGxup3m — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that he was not allowed to interact with the students in Guwahati and that police asked his yatra to move from the place where he was interacting with the public. He was addressing the crowd while standing on the roof of the bus. “I wanted to come to your university and talk to you, understand what you are facing and try and see in my own little way if I could have helped you. The Home Ministry of India called up the CM of Assam and the CM’s office called up the leadership of your university and said that Rahul Gandhi must not be allowed to speak to the students of this university.”

#WATCH | Guwahati, Assam: During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says “I wanted to come to your university and talk to you, understand what you are facing and try and see in my own little way if I could have helped you. The Home Ministry of India called up the CM… pic.twitter.com/Jc4uAlOXjx — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

He further said, “It is not important if Rahul Gandhi comes or does not come. What is important is that you are allowed to listen to anybody you want to listen to. This is not only happening in Assam but in every single university, college or school in India.”

The Yatra, which entered Meghalaya on Monday, returned to Assam for its last leg and will travel through the outskirts of the state’s largest city Guwahati. The Yatra would be in Assam till Thursday.

