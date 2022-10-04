Darma Valley: The time is here when the peaks and ranges in Uttarakhand are covered under thick white layers. While the layers do entail winter ordeals for the residents, the snow cover looks mesmerising. The last outpost near the Indo-China border in Darma Valley of Pithoragarh district received its third snowfall for the season o October 2.Also Read - Viral Video: Huge Avalanche Occurs Near Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand. Watch

VIDEO : DARMA VALLEY RECEIVES SNOWFALL THIS SEASON

The video captures the white natural beauty on Dram Valley that is perched in Uttarakhand at an ellevation of about 17,500 feet in Dawe.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: The last outpost near the China border in Darma Valley of Pithoragarh district received the third snowfall of this season on October 2 pic.twitter.com/GPJKHgPKkP — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2022



The snowfall has rendered thick layers making it difficult for soldiers as well as the residents as the temperature is freezing.

Apart Darma Valley, Badrinath Dham, Hemkunt Sahib, and peaks of Pithoragarh Dharchula also received snowfall

The famous Panchchuli glacier of Darma valley and the peaks of Om Parvat and Adi Kailash in Beas valley have received more than one foot of snowfall.