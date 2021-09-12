New Delhi: BJP leader Tajinder Bagga took a swipe at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the extensive waterlogging in the national capital following a record downpour yesterday. In a video shared on Twitter, the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) is seen sitting in a rafting boat on an inundated road.Also Read - Delhi Rains: 40 Passengers Rescued From Bus Trapped at Waterlogged Palam Underpass

“This season, I really wanted to go to Rishikesh for rafting but I could not go due to coronavirus and repeated lockdowns. I want to thank Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ji as he has made arrangements for rafting in every nook and corner of Delhi,” the BJP leader said in the video. Also Read - Delhi Rains Lead to Waterlogging Woes, Traffic Hit in Gurugram, Noida | Full List of Roads to Avoid

He also asked CM Kejriwal to put up boards across Delhi about his ‘achievement’. “I urge Arvind Kejriwal ji to put up boards about this across Delhi as he always does,” he said. Also Read - Record Rains Lead to Waterlogging at IGI Airport, Many Parts of Delhi-NCR. See Pics, Videos

Watch the video:

Notably, record rains lashed Delhi on Saturday, causing waterlogging that affected operations at the Delhi airport, disrupted traffic on key roads and left passengers trapped in vehicles in flooded underpasses. As per the IMD, the city recorded 117.9 mm of rainfall from 5.30 am to 2.30 pm.

262 waterlogging complaints were received by the Public Works Department and civic agencies till Saturday afternoon (1.30 pm), authorities had said.