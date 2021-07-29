Ranchi: An Additional District Judge (ADJ) of Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district died after being hit by a three-wheeler while he was out for a morning walk, early on Wednesday. The District and Sessions Judge-8 of Dhanbad court Uttam Anand was out on a morning walk when the incident happened at Randhir Verma Chowk near the district court in the Sadar police station area, a senior police officer said. Around 5 am, a vehicle hit him from the rear and fled, Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Kumar said. He was admitted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.Also Read - 62-year-old Man Shot Dead Outside Home in Delhi's Dwarka

A CCTV footage of the incident has now gone viral and is being widely shared by users across social media platforms. And, many are questioning the incident as, through the video, it seems, that the autorickshaw driver intentionally hit the judge and lead to his death. Also Read - Man Allegedly Beats Teenaged Niece to Death for Wearing Jeans, Arrested While Trying to Dispose Body

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: Also Read - Miraculous: Woman Falls 60-Feet Off Cliff Edge Onto Rocks & Still Survives, Doctors Amazed

The police are probing the incident, but no arrests have been made so far. Meanwhile, a special investigation team (SIT) has also been constituted in Jharkhand to investigate the death of the judge. The investigation team was set up after the CCTV footage emerged in which the autorickshaw can be seen suddenly deviating to the extreme left of the road and hitting the judge before fleeing the spot.

“I have constituted an SIT led by the city SP who will look into all possible reasons. The CCTV footage and all related aspects would be analyzed and identify the vehicle. We have respected the victim’s family members to file a complaint and we will register an FIR,” said SSP Sanjeev Kumar.

The judge was found to be lying in a pool of blood by another auto-rickshaw driver, who took him to the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries, the officer said. Even at the hospital, no one recognised him, he said.

When he did not return to his residence at the Judges Colony till 7 am, his family informed the Dhanbad Sadar police station. On getting a call from the hospital about an unclaimed body, police reached there and the judge’s bodyguard identified him.