Raipur: A man who was reportedly going to buy medicines amid the ongoing statewide lockdown was slapped by a district collector and later thrashed by cops in the Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh. A mobile video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Following the orders of the collector, cops have also lodged an FIR under section 279 of IPC against the man, Aman Mittal, for overspeeding the bike. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Extends Partial Corona Curfew Till May 31 | Check What Services Allowed

In the viral clip, the youth can be seen showing some identity papers to the officials. The district collector Ranbir Sharma then snatched Gupta’s mobile phone and smashes it on the road and slaps him. Sharma then asks policemen to beat him. The collector also accused the man of recording the incident. At the end of the video, the official can be heard instructing cops to file an FIR against the man. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021: CBSE Likely To Hold Class 12 Exam Only For Major Subjects, Proposes 2 Options To Education Ministry

Watch the Video Here: Also Read - Corona Curfew Extended in Jammu and Kashmir Till May 31, Essential Services Exempted

Defending himself, district collector Ranbir Sharma said that the social media claims are absolutely baseless. “That person in the video is not a minor as claimed in many social media platforms. He was riding a sports bike and was out on streets despite the lockdown imposed on Saturday and Sunday. When police tried to intercept him, he tried to escape by overspeeding the bike which could have caused injury to policemen. Later, the boy made two different statements when asked for the reason he was out. He said he had gone for vaccination and then he said his granny was admitted at hospital”, Times of India quoted him as saying.

On the other hand, the victim’s relative said that Mittal had gone to the hospital to deliver food for his grandmother.

The incident comes a day after a 17-year-old vegetable seller died after being allegedly thrashed by the cops for ‘violating the ongoing corona curfew’ in in Bangarmau town of UP’s Unnao district. The victim’s family claimed that the police officers took the boy in custody and assaulted him badly. As his condition deteriorated, cops took him to Community Health Centre, where he was declared dead, his family said.