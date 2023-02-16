Home

Video: Drone Carries Medicines from AIIMS Rishikesh To Patients In Uttarakhand’s Remote Village | Watch

Image for representational purposes

Rishikesh: TechEagle, a Gurugram-based drone start-up on Thursday successfully delivered 3 kg of tuberculosis medicines with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh to the a remote district hospital in Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand.

The drone airlifted from the AIIMS in Rishikesh and covered a distance of 40 Km in just 30 minutes. The distance, when covered by road, takes around 2 hours.

The same distance by road in the hilly terrains of Uttarakhand takes around 2 hours, Google Maps estimated. The company claimed that it takes 2.5 -3 hours by road.

The drone returned from the district hospital in Baurari to AIIMS with diagnostic samples of TB from the patient’s family members, TechEagle said.

No just medicines related to tuberculosis but the start-up is looking towards delivering and picking up diagnostics for varied other use cases, CEO and founder of TechEagle, Vikram Singh Meena said to Moneycontrol.

“Supplying medicines will be helpful for patients living in far-off areas of Uttarakhand. We want to create a system where patients suffering from tuberculosis can get medicines, and they don’t have to travel long distances for the treatment,” AIIMS Rishikesh Executive Director, Dr Meenu Singh said.

“Drone’s take off is not the only achievement, but the delivery of medicines to remote areas with safety is a bigger achievement,” Dr Singh added.

Read more on Latest India News on India.com.