Ahmedabad: In an embarrassing incident, former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Saturday suffered injuries after a galloping cow rammed into the Tiranga Yatra being led by him, reported news agency ANI. In a video clip of the incident shared on social media, Patel could be seen holding a tricolour as a group of people surrounded him when a galloping cow jumps into the gathering, hitting several people in the way. It brushed past Patel who could be seen losing his balance and falling to the ground.

The video, tweeted by Congress' social media in-charge Saral Patel, shows a group of people holding Indian flags rushing to the aid of the former minister. "Stray cow attacks Gujarat's former Deputy CM Nitin Patel during "Har Ghar Tiranga" yatra in Mehsana," Saral Patel tweeted along with the video clip.

Stray cow attacks Gujarat's former Deputy CM Nitin Patel during "Har Ghar Tiranga" yatra in Mehsana.

Another tweet by a Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party leader showed Patel in a wheelchair with bandages on his left leg being escorted by security guards.

He is former Dy. CM today he got injured by a running cow. May Allah grant him speedy recovery. Questions that come to my mind 1.Who is responsible for this accident? 2.The security personnel are private or still provided by the govt?

2.The security personnel r private or still provided by d govt? @SandeepPathak04@SanjayAzadSln pic.twitter.com/Nsx8yYJNjm — Dr. Tohid Alam khan AAP 🇮🇳 (@aapkatohid) August 13, 2022

A herd of cattle had reportedly entered the procession and caused a commotion, reported NDTV online.