Video: Faridabad Cop Tries To Swallow Cash After Being Caught By Vigilance Team | Watch

Faridabad: A police officer in Haryana’s Faridabad on Wednesday tried to swallow cash after being caught taking bribe by vigilance team in the city. A team of vigilance officers caught him taking a bribe in a buffalo theft case.

Videos shared on social media showed sub-Inspector Mahendra Ula being overpowered by the vigilance department officers while trying to swallow the currency notes he accepted as a bribe. However, the officials cornered him and tried to recover the money he tried to swallow after being caught.

In the video that has gone viral, the policeman was seen being pinned to the ground, while one of the officials put his fingers in the cop’s mouth to recover the notes, but struggled due to stiff resistance by the sub-inspector. Onlookers tried to intervene in the matter, but were pushed away by another vigilance officer.

The vigilance officers said the police officer demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a man to take action against an accused in a buffalo theft case.

According to the complaint, Sub-Inspector Mahendra initially asked for Rs 15,000 but the matter got settled in Rs 10,000. Later, the vigilance department registered a case and initiated action against the Haryana cop.

hey said the victim had already given him Rs 6,000, but before giving the remaining amount, Shubhnath filed a complaint against the officer with the vigilance department.

Then, the vigilance officers planned to catch the officer, a trap was laid, and he was caught in the act.