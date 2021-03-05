New Delhi: A video of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah shaking a leg with Amarinder Singh at a wedding ceremony of Punjab Chief Minister’s granddaughter (Seharinder Kaur) in Chandigarh has gone viral on social media. In the video, the former CM can be seen grooving to tunes of the popular songs ‘Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche’ and ‘Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi’, both originally crooned by Mohammed Rafi. The 83-year-old even ropes in host Amarinder Singh to dance with him. Also Read - US Welcomes Steps Taken To Return J&K To Full Economic And Political Normalcy

Notably, Captain Amarinder Singh and Farooq Abdullah who share a good rapport are fond of hosting each other. "This video of Captain Amarinder Singh and Farooq Abdullah proves that age is, indeed, just a number!" tweeted Congress leader Saral Patel along with the 1:35 seconds clip.

This video of @capt_amarinder & Farooq Abdullah proves that age is, indeed, just a number! @OmarAbdullahpic.twitter.com/j48MgTYVoD — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) March 4, 2021

How netizens reacted to the video:

“Farooq Abdullah dancing at Captain Amarinder Singh’s granddaughter’s wedding. Admirable energy and joie de vivre at 83 and after a couple of major surgeries,” a Twitter user said.

Another user said that the video of Captain Amarinder Singh and Farooq Abdullah dancing on Bollywood melodies at this age is so full of life.

Seherinder Kaur, the granddaughter of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh tied the knot with Delhi-based businessman Aaditya Narang at the politician’s Siswan farmhouse in Chandigarh on February 28.