Pondicherry: A man and his son died on the spot death near Puducherry-Tamil Nadu border after the country-made firecrackers they were carrying on a two-wheeler exploded. The incident was reported in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district on Thursday when Diwali was being celebrated across the country.

As per the CCTV footage, a two-wheeler suddenly exploded just as the scooter turned a corner near a police barricade. The incident has damaged a few vehicles nearby. Moments before the explosion, another two-wheeler was seen crossing the spot from the opposite direction.

An officer investigating the accident told NDTV that the boy was seated on two bundles of firecrackers kept tightly tied in the front of the two-wheeler. He suspected that friction and pressure led to the explosion.

#Scary Father son duo in Viluppuram district in #Tamilnadu were killed instantly after the #firecrackers they were carrying exploded in transit. pic.twitter.com/dsRIxcyQO8 — Kirandeep (@raydeep) November 5, 2021

As per media reports, 3 others, including the person on the two-wheeler coming on the opposite side, suffered injuries. A lorry and two other two-wheelers were also damaged due to the explosion.

In the meantime, the father and son who died have been identified as Kalainesan (35) and Pradesh (7).

The reports suggested that the father and son procured the country-made crackers from neighbouring Puducherry, his hometown, and were heading to adjoining Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district to celebrate Diwali at Kalaninesan’s mother-in-law’s house.

In the matter, the Villupuram district police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and rash and negligent driving.