Jammu: A major fire broke out at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine complex in Katra on Tuesday in which one building of the complex was completely gutted. No one was injured in the fire, which broke out from the structure adjoining the ‘Bhawan’ (sanctum sanctorum), the officials said. They said the fire started around 4.15 pm due to a short circuit and was completely controlled by 5 pm. Also Read - Vaishno Devi Temple Donations: Holy Shrine Received 1,800 Kgs of Gold & Rs 2,000 Crore Cash in The Last 20 Years

Police sources said the fire broke out at the Kalika Bhavan building in the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine complex and it has been brought under control. “No casualty took place in this fire incident which happened most probably due to a short circuit. One building housing a counting centre was completely gutted,” they said. Also Read - Delhi-Katra Expressway Project: Here's All you Need to Know About it

Visuals from the scene showed thick smoke billowing out of the building as firefighters worked to douse the flames. Fire fighting squad of the shrine immediately swung into action after CRPF personnel raised an alarm, the officials said.

Some cash and records were also gutted in the fire, the officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)