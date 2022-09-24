Arunachal Pradesh: Flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall have thrown life out of gear in the village of Chiputa in Arunachal Pradesh. Incessant rainfalls from the past few days have effected the normal life of the people in the village. In a video that surfaced the internet depict the impact of the flash floods in the village. Three people are seen standing in waterlogged road and holding their ground strong as heavy rains continue to pour in the area. A Scorpio car can been seen being slowing taken away with string flood water. With its doors open, the video captured how this big SUV was washed away and fell into what looks like a gorge, due to flash floods at Chiputa village in Lower Subansiri .Also Read - Damro Village: Exploring The Hidden Gem Damro, A Village With Longest Hanging Bridge In Arunachal Pradesh - Watch Video

WATCH SCORPIO WASHED AWAY IN FLASH FLOOD IN ARUNACHAL PRADESH

#WATCH | Arunachal Pradesh: A Scorpio car washed away due to flash floods at Chiputa village in Lower Subansiri district (23.09) pic.twitter.com/9FMGMyUOuR — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

Also Read - Liquor Prices To Go Up In THIS State As Excise Duty Rates Hiked By 15%. Deets Here

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had already forecasted monsoon trough, heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightening in isolated places of Arunachal Pradesh. Also Read - Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For Several States; Details Inside

Lately, the national capital of Delhi and NCR is also under the spell of torrential rains since Thursday. Visuals also emerged on the internet with inundated roads, and long traffic jams in Gurgaon, Noida and others places in Delhi.