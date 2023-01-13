Home

Video: Fresh Snow Shrouds Vaishno Devi Shrine; Helicopter, Battery Car Services Suspended

While the Vaishno Devi Yatra continues smoothly, fresh snowfall has led to suspension of helicopter and battery car services.

Katra: All tourists in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh are enjoying the time of their life with fresh spell of snowfall. There is a different tone of happiness while enjoying snow during winters. Meanwhile, the sanctimonious yatra to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine is received snowfall disrupting few services that are facilitated for the devotes who embark on the holy journey. According to report by ANI, helicopter services, battery car services have been suspended at Vaishno Devi today.

Earlier in the day, all flight operations had been suspended at Srinagar International Airport. Also, several roads, National Highway were blocked due to snowfall and reduced visibility.

VIDEO: SNOWFALL AT MATA VAISHNO DEVI SHRINE

News agency, ANI tweeted a video that captured snowfall at Katra, Jammu and Kashmir while devotees continued with their journey.

#WATCH | J&K: The area around Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district received fresh snowfall today. The yatra is going on smoothly but the helicopter service and the battery car service remain suspended due to bad weather, the officials say. pic.twitter.com/aq7gCJBAOa — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2023

“AirAsia, Indigo, SpiceJet, Air India and Vistara have cancelled all their remaining flights to and from the Srinagar airport today,” officials said.

Earlier, weather expert Navdeep Dahiya predicted with a warning north Indian plains will come under the grips of “extreme” spell of cold weather starting Saturday. It will reach its peak between January 16 and 18.

Following freezing temperatures and bouts of snowfall and rain in the Himalayan Region, an avalanche hit upper regions of Kashmir yesterday. The avalanche claimed one life while one more person was reported missing.