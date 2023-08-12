Home

Video: Furious Father Kills Daughter With Sword After Night-Out, Drags Body Behind Bike Through Amritsar Village

The incident took place in Muchhal village which comes under Jandiala town, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kuldeep Singh said, adding that the accused Bau, a Nihang Sikh, works as a labourer.

Amritsar: A Nihang Sikh Thursday killed his 16-year-old daughter, tied her body to his motorbike and dragged it through his village of Muchhal in Punjab’s Amritsar district — after she left home for just a day without telling her parents. According to a report in Times of India, the father was incensed at his daughter for spending a night “in someone else’s house”. CCTV cameras around the area captured the visuals of the man dragging the body of his daughter.

The incident took place in Muchhal village which comes under Jandiala town, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kuldeep Singh said, adding that the accused Bau, a Nihang Sikh, works as a labourer. The DSP told the agency that Bau’s daughter left home on Wednesday without informing anyone in the family and returned on Thursday. As a result, Bau was angry at her daughter. When she came back, Bau beat her up and murdered her using a sharp-edged weapon, reported PTI citing police.

The victim’s mother said, “Her father closed the door of the house and took her daughter out of the gate and killed her with his sword. Then her father tied her to the back of a motorcycle and dragged her on the road.”

The accused, in traditional Nihang attire, was heard saying that he didn’t repent his act. “My daughter had spent a day and a night in someone else’s house, I am a man of dignity.” He said that similar instances involving young girls from Muchhal had occurred, yet their families confined them upon return.

“I killed my daughter because she stayed outside with somebody. I killed her because of my pride, and this will also serve as a lesson to girls studying in 6th and 7th class.” This statement is from Nihang Singh who committed the recent honor killing in Amritsar. #Amritsar… pic.twitter.com/VFWCbf4HgK — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) August 11, 2023

According to police, the accused left his daughter’s body at a railway crossing, some 500 metres from his house, and fled the spot. Avtar Singh, SHO, Tarsikka said, “Yesterday we received information that a Nihang Sikh from Muchhal village killed his daughter with a sword, tied her body to his motorcycle and dragged the body and left it at a railway crossing. We’ve arrested the accused. During the probe, we found that the girl left home without informing her parents. When she returned, they had an altercation during which the father killed her.”

#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab: Avtar Singh, SHO, Tarsikka says, “Yesterday we received information that a Nihang Sikh from Muchhal village killed his daughter with a sword, tied her body to his motorcycle and dragged the body and left it at a railway crossing. We’ve arrested the… pic.twitter.com/McoQLRDlRq — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023

The father was arrested a day after witnesses reported the crime. He was produced in court on Friday, where he told the judge that he did not want to be like other parents in the village who would at the most “confine their daughters” if they did something inappropriate.

Police said the man has five children, including four daughters. The deceased was his third child. Police have taken possession of the victim’s body. They said she had studied up to class 12 before dropping out.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

