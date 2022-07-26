New Delhi: Several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were detained in Delhi on Tuesday as they staged a protest in the national capital against the questioning of Congress-interim president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case, and other issues like price rise, GST and unemployment.Also Read - Video: 1 Killed as Tempo Runs Over Pilgrims Sleeping on Huligemma Temple Premises in Karnataka's Koppal

A video surfaced showing Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas being manhandled and his hair being pulled by the police. "They hit me. They pulled my hair," Srinivas screamed. Earlier, he was heard shouting when a policeman dragged him by his hair. One policeman was seen roughly pushing him into a car. The video was shared by many Congress leaders, condemning what they called a brutal crackdown on protesters.

#WATCH | Delhi Police personnel seen pulling the hair of National President of Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV, and manhandling him earlier during the party’s protest. (Source: Congress) pic.twitter.com/ODyN1YjERG — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

The Youth Congress members, holding placards that read, “Will not fear, will not bow. Remember truth never dies”, sat on the road and raised slogans against the government. “We are protesting against the vindictive politics of BJP against our party president Sonia Gandhi Ji,” the members of Youth Congress said, adding that the BJP fears the truth and the Congress party.

Earlier, the Delhi Police detained hundreds of party workers and parliamentarians from two different locations — near Parliament and outside Congress party headquarters at 24, Akbar Road. Rahul Gandhi also sat on the road for some time, surrounded by policemen, before he was detained and forced into a bus with other detained Congress leaders.

