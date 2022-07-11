Surat: Heavy rains battered several districts of Gujarat and brought most parts of the state to a standstill with water-logging in roads, offices, and railway tracks. The incessant rains lead to a rise in the water level of some rivers which caused inundation and flood-like situations in various low-lying areas. The Met department has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next five days in the Dang, Navsari, and Valsad districts in south Gujarat.Also Read - Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat: CM Holds Review Meeting; Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Today

So far the most affected areas are Valsad, Chhota Udepur, Olpad town, Panchmahal (both in central Gujarat) and Dang district, with Bodeli taluka in Chhota Udepur where heavy rainfall has caused a flood in the low-lying areas and raised the water level of Uchh and Heran rivers over danger mark. Several roads, bridges and causeways were also damaged and flooded with rainwater, affecting the movement of people in the affected areas. Also Read - Gujarat Rains: Flood-Like Situation in Many Districts; Over 700 People Evacuated in Navsari & Valsad | Top Points

Gujarat is witnessing heavy rainfall in several districts of the state. A flood-like situation has also occurred in different areas of the affected districts.#GujaratRains #ahmedabad #Nadiad #Kheda #rain pic.twitter.com/UudTHbNwdN — India.com (@indiacom) July 11, 2022

A court premises in Gujarat's Olpad, a town situated in the northwest of Surat can be seen flooded after heavy rains lashed the region. The most-affected areas of the state are the low-lying areas.#GujaratRains #SuratRains #Ahmedbadrains #rain pic.twitter.com/wBww0ZRsqg — India.com (@indiacom) July 11, 2022

Due to the heavy rains, water-logging has also been reported on railway tracks in many low-lying areas, following which normal services of trains have also been disrupted.

Railway Update: Due to Heavy Rain, there is waterlogging on railway tracks between Chandod-Ekta Nagar section. Following trains have been affected: #Vadodara pic.twitter.com/4QNsgFP1r1 — Our Vadodara (@ourvadodara) July 11, 2022

As per reports, many car parking areas of housing apartments, societies and offices are also submerged under water.

This is the basement of a posh apartment in highly expensive locality in western Ahmedabad. Cars parked in the basement submerged in storm water. #Ahmedabadrains pic.twitter.com/rl9Qvzsuao — Mahesh Langa (@LangaMahesh) July 10, 2022

Earlier on Sunday, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel held a meeting with District Collectors from the State Emergency Operations Center to review the work being done to deal with the situation arising out of the heavy rains in South Gujarat including Chhota Udepur. In view of the heavy rains, authorities have decided to keep schools and colleges closed in the affected regions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy showers during the next five days in the Dang, Navsari and Valsad districts. Several other districts in south and central Gujarat and the Saurashtra region are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period, the IMD said.

The Kaveri and Ambika rivers in the Navsari district are flowing above the danger mark. We are carrying out evacuation from low-lying areas. So far, over 300 people have been shifted to safer places and the operation is continuing with the help of a company of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), district Collector Amit Prakash Yadav said.

In Valsad, more than 400 people were evacuated after the Orsang river level rose which led to the flooding of low-lying areas, officials said.

Several dams and rivers in the south and central Gujarat and Saurashtra have received heavy rains since Saturday. Many rivers are flowing near the danger mark. Apart from Chhota Udepur, Jambughoda in the Panchmahal district received 245 mm rainfall, Waghai and Ahva in the Dang district received 205 and 172 mm rainfall, respectively, and Dolvan in Tapi recorded 158 mm rainfall in 12 hours till 6 pm on Sunday, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.