Hemkund Sahib: World's Highest Gurudwara, Hemkund Sahib is perched at an elevation of more than 15,000 feet above the sea level. This holy shrine got its name from the glacial lake Hemkund, adjacent to the Gurudwara whose literal meaning is the 'Lake of Snow'. It had opened it gates for the season on May 22 and since then has received more than 2 lakh devotees.

While the holy pilgrimage of Char Dham Yatra also culminate sin Uttarakhand, Hemkunt Sahib is considered as the fifth dham.

VIDEO: HEMKUND SAHIB COVERED IN WHITE COVER OF SNOW

Now, all the dhams are nearing its closure due to the winter season. As Hemkunt sahib has already received snowfall of more than 2 feet, it has been closed a day before it actual closing dat that was on October 10.

ALL ABOUT HEMKUND SAHIB

Nestled in the lap of Garhwal Himalayas, this sacred Sikh pilgrimage destination is annually visited by a large number of devotees from far and wide before it closes down for the winter season between October and April.

From the month of May, Sikh pilgrims start to arrive at Hemkund Sahib to help repair the damaged trail over the winter months first and then for performing pilgrimage. This tradition is called Kar Seva or selfless service, which forms an important concept in the Sikh faith. Hemkund Sahib also houses a scenic lake, in the water of which, the devotees take a dip. As per the Hindu mythology, Hemkunt Sahib was known as Lokpal, which is a lake that was a meditational grounds of Lakshman, the brother of Lord Rama.

This pilgrimage place of Sikhs is dedicated to the tenth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji (1666-1708) and also finds its mention in Dasam Grant, a work dedicated to Guru Ji himself. A small temple of Lakshman, the brother of Lord Rama is also bedecked on the shore of Hemkund sahib.