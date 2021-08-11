Shimla: A number of terrifying videos of a major landslide that hit Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Wednesday afternoon have surfaced online. The landslide was reported on the Reckong Peo- Shimla Highway and reportedly one truck, a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, and few vehicles came under the rubble. Over 40 people are feared to be trapped under the debris, said Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq. The Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local rescue teams have been called in for the rescue work, the Kinnaur deputy commissioner said.Also Read - Major Landslide in Himachal's Kinnaur: Over 40 Feared Buried Under Debris; Army, NDRF Called in for Rescue Operations

#HimachalPradesh के #kinnaur में फिर टूटा पहाड़#Kinnaur a major A landslide reported on Reckong Peo- Shimla Highway in Kinnaur District in #Himachal at around 12:45 noon today. One truck, bus and some vehicles reported came under the debris. #landslide pic.twitter.com/395X94ZiNK — Akashdeep Singh (@akashgill78) August 11, 2021

The HRTC bus was on its way to Hardwar from Rekong Peo via Shimla. However, there was no official confirmation about the number of passengers on the bus.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told reporters in Shimla that he directed the Kinnaur administration to speed up relief and rescue operation. “The exact casualties in the landslide are yet to be ascertained. Sensing the gravity of the situation, the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) has been summoned for rescuing the people,” he said.