Video: Himalaya’s Dhauladhar Mountain Range Looks Mesmerising After Fresh Spell Of Snowfall | WATCH

Himalaya's Dhauladhar snow clad range looks pristine after fresh spell of snowfall in the area.

Kulu: Snowfall is a delight to almost every tourist who visit the hills. Recently, fresh bouts of snowfall have brought cheers to the tourists who are visiting the hill stations during this time. The famous Himalayan range, Dhauladhar overlooking the Kangra Valley, bore a pristine white mantle after fresh snowfall of the season. The temperatures even dipped during this frigid weather.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Dhauladhar mountain range receives fresh snowfall, leading to even lower temperatures in the lower ranges. pic.twitter.com/ib06P3IEyY — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2023

Spells of snowfall has drenched several parts of the Himalayan ranger. Jammu and Kashmir also witnessed heavy snowfall that led to reduced visibility. Over 200 roads were blocked in Shimla and the National Highway was also closed. Srinagar International Airport had also suspended all flight operations on January 13, Friday owing to bad weather conditions.

Helicopter and battery car services were also halted at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine due to snowfall today.

Earlier, weather expert Navdeep Dahiya predicted with a warning north Indian plains will come under the grips of “extreme” spell of cold weather starting Saturday. It will reach its peak between January 16 and 18

Dhauladhar Mountain Range

The Dhauladhar range (The White Range) is part of a lesser Himalayan chain of mountains. It rises from the Indian plains to the north of Kangra and Mandi. The Dhauladhar range is also known as the Outer Himalayas or Lesser Himalayas. They begin from near Dalhousie at the northwest end of Himachal Pradesh and pass through the state to the vicinity of the bank of the Beas River in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. While they end near Badrinath in Garhwal, they lie almost entirely in Himachal Pradesh. They are distinctive in their typical dark granite rocky formations with a remarkably steep rise culminating in sharp streaks of snow and ice at the top of their crested peaks.

This distinctive profile is best seen from the Kangra Valley from where they seem to shoot up almost vertically. The elevation of the Dhauladhar ranges varies from 3,500 m to nearly 6,000 m. From the banks of the Beas river in Kullu, the range curves towards the town of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, India. Then, running north, it passes through Bara Bhangal, joins the Pir Panjal range and moves into Chamba, Himachal Pradesh.