Srinagar: The 270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Banihal town in Ramban district of j&K was blocked following a massive landslide on Thursday. For the unversed, highway is the only road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of India.

The Jammu and Kashmir traffic police informed that vehicular movement has been suspended on the highway following the landslide. News agency ANI tweeted a video which showed that large boulders sliding down the hill. Besides, large vehicles can also bee seen standing in a queue on the narrow highway.

Watch the video:-

#WATCH Jammu-Srinagar national highway blocked at Shabanbas, Banihal due to landslide, say J&K Traffic Police (Video source: J&K Disaster Management Authority) pic.twitter.com/LscDuIYF0r — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2022