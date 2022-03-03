Srinagar: The 270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Banihal town in Ramban district of j&K was blocked following a massive landslide on Thursday. For the unversed, highway is the only road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of India.Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir Boost Tourism by Introducing Skiing in Gulmarg
The Jammu and Kashmir traffic police informed that vehicular movement has been suspended on the highway following the landslide. News agency ANI tweeted a video which showed that large boulders sliding down the hill. Besides, large vehicles can also bee seen standing in a queue on the narrow highway. Also Read - Patnitop in Jammu Becomes India's First Sustainable Tourism Destination - All About The Skyview by Empyrean
Watch the video:- Also Read - Several Injured in Cylinder Blast at Maternity Hospital in J&K's Anantanag
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh wet spell is likely over the western Himalayan region and heavy rainfalls over J-K in the coming days.
“Wet spell over Western Himalayan Region & adjoining plains on today and another fresh wet spell during 06th to 08th March 2022 with the possibility of isolated heavy falls over Jammu & Kashmir on 06th March 2022,” said the IMD.