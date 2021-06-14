Shimla: Days after the Himachal Pradesh government eased COVID-19 curbs and announced that negative RT-PCR tests are no longer required to enter the state, scores of vehicles were seen at the inter-state barriers at Parwanoo in Solan district, bringing traffic to a halt. Notably, the state is witnessing a massive jump in the arrival of tourists following the rising temperature across northern India. If reports are to be believed, nearly 5,000 vehicles entered Shimla in the last 36 hours. Also Read - Travelling to Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand? Check Out Latest COVID19 Travel Restrictions

#Watch Massive traffic Jam at Parwanoo in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/mgZzapIaAp — India.com (@indiacom) June 14, 2021

Earlier last week, Himachal Pradesh had issued new guidelines extending the ‘corona curfew’ with several relaxations till further orders. As per the new guidelines, interstate and intrastate public transport will be allowed with 50 per cent occupancy and the timing of opening of shops has been increased from 9 am to 5 pm from Monday. However, the night curfew will continue in the state from 5 pm to 5 am. Also Read - Yami Gautam's Wedding Menu, Decor, And Other Inside Details: From Deodhar Tree to Mandi Dham

It was also decided that the offices will function with 50 per cent of staff from Monday. All the medical colleges, ayurvedic colleges and dental colleges will open from June 23. Pharmacy and nursing schools will open from June 28.

Meanwhile, seven more people died of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the death toll to 3,375, while 237 new cases pushed the infection count to 1,98,550. According to the state health department, the number of active cases stands at 4,777. The overall recoveries so far has reached 1,90,377 with 855 patients recuperating from the infection in the past 24 hours.