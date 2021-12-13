New Delhi: India on Monday successfully flight-tested a long-range Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART) off the coast of Balasore in Odisha, reported news agency ANI. The weapon system is being developed by DRDO for the Indian Navy, Defence officials were quoted as saying.Also Read - Video: IAF, DRDO Successfully Test Fire Deadly SANT Missile | WATCH Here

“The system has been designed to enhance Anti-sub marine warfare capability far beyond the conventional range of the torpedo,” the DRDO said in a statement. Also Read - DRDO Successfully Testfires Vertically Launched Short Range Surface to Air Missile

Watch the long-range Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART) being fired off here:

#WATCH | India today successfully carried out a long-range Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART) off coast of Balasore in Odisha. "The system has been designed to enhance Anti-sub marine warfare capability far beyond the conventional range of the torpedo," DRDO says pic.twitter.com/ZhD34UwuFW — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

