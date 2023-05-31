Home

Video: Indian Navy’s MH-60 Romeo Helicopter Undertakes Maiden Landing On INS Vikrant

The MH-60 Romeo is manufactured by Lockheed Martin and is considered to be one the most advanced ant-submarine helicopters in the world

New Delhi: In a significant milestone, the Indian Navy’s MH-60 Romeo helicopter on Wednesday undertook its maiden landing on the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The Indian Navy took to Twitter and shared the video of the US-made MH-60R chopper’s successful maiden landing and has termed it as a major boost in its anti-submarine warfare and fleet support capabilities.

The MH-60 Romeo is manufactured by Lockheed Martin and is considered to be one the most advanced ant-submarine helicopters in the world. The MH-60 Romeo will be deployed on the navy’s warships. The induction of state-of-the-art mission-capable platforms will significantly boost the integral anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy.

WATCH:

Achieving another milestone by #IndianNavy! MH60R helicopter undertakes maiden landing on the indigenously designed & constructed aircraft carrier #INSVikrant. A major boost to Indian Navy’s Anti-Submarine Warfare & Fleet Support capability: Indian Navy Source: @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/KupDZo9QoY — INDIA NARRATIVE (@india_narrative) May 31, 2023

India has placed an order for 24 choppers in a $905 million government-government deal. Two helicopters have been inducted into the Indian Navy.

It is an all-weather helicopter designed to support multiple missions with state-of-the-art avionics/ sensors. The induction of these helicopters would further enhance the Indian Navy’s three dimensional capabilities.

