New Delhi: Videos released on Thursday from the Indian Army’s mock drill showed how soldiers are prepared to tackle any sort of threats from the Chinese side. The mock drill was conducted in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).Also Read - Artificial Intelligence, Air-Based Sensors To Help Indian Army Scan LAC Amid Increase In Chinese Exercises

The following video shows Indian Army soldiers demonstrating a battle drill to destroy enemy tanks.

#WATCH Indian Army soldiers demonstrate battle drill to destroy enemy tanks in the Tawang sector near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) #ArunachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/3XYvYjB1hY — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Another video showed a glimpse of how troops undergo aggressive training, vigorous exercise, and meditation for the troops in rough climate conditions and terrains of the Eastern Sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

#WATCH Indian Army soldiers undergo aggressive training, vigorous exercise, and meditation for the troops in rough climate conditions and terrains of the Eastern Sector in Arunachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/NUy8xhvBJH — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

The adversaries can’t surprise the Indian Army on the Arunachal Pradesh border, a senior Army officer informed asserting that surveillance and technological capabilities have helped the forces to keep a ‘hawk-eye’ on the border areas.

“We are creating more transparency through the use of technology, the fusion of an array of sensors including ground-based and air-based sensors, a network of radars and unmanned systems,” Major General Zubin Minwalla, General-Officer-Commanding of the 5 Mountain Division said.

“The adversary cannot surprise us. We are confident of what our goal is and we are not going to be surprised by them,” he added.

#WATCH | Arunachal Pradesh | Indian Army soldiers demonstrate a drill in Tawang sector near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to tackle any threat from the Chinese side pic.twitter.com/jb1sMzJfGD — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Talking about the Indian Army’s vision in the region, Major General Minwalla also said that enhancing technical capabilities and improving road infrastructure is the major goal.

“We are following an approach of confidence in dealing with any possible situation. The Indian Army’s focus has been on maintaining the sovereignty of the land,” he added.

Remarking about the momentum towards infrastructure, the senior official informed that the government is also working on connecting Tawang with a railway network as part of a decision to enhance infrastructure in the region.

While eastern Ladakh is the focus of the current round of border tensions between India and China, the Indian Army is also keeping a strict vigil on the eastern front.

(With inputs from ANI)