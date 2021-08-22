New Delhi: A total of 168 people from Afghanistan arrived in India today to flee the war-torn country under Taliban rule. An Indian Air Force (IAF) transport aircraft arrived at Hindan airbase near Delhi with passengers including some eminent Afghan leaders from Hindu and Sikh communities this morning.Also Read - Taliban Burnt Down my House, Indians Came to Our Rescue: Afghan Woman Upon Arrival in India From Kabul | LIVE

Among those who were evacuated today included an infant who looked only a few months old. A heart-warming video was tweeted by news agency ANI in which the toddler can be seen clinched to their mother’s bosom. Another kid is seen planting kisses on the infant’s face.

#WATCH | An infant was among the 168 people evacuated from Afghanistan's Kabul to Ghaziabad on an Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft pic.twitter.com/DoR6ppHi4h — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021

Apprehending that the Taliban militia may prevent the Afghan public representatives from taking the IAF flight, the entire plan was kept secret till the flight took off from Afghanistan, sources said.

The IAF aircraft was waiting for the clearance at the Kabul airport due to the huge rush as many countries have sent their military planes to evacuate their citizens.

“The US authorities have taken full control of the airport and they are managing the air operation from the war-torn country. In this huge rush, charting out a slot for an aircraft and also a safe air route for the evacuation flight, have become major challenges for US authority,” an official explained who was privy to these developments.

This was the second evacuation made by the Indian authorities to bring back the stranded Indian and Afghan nationals who wanted to come to India after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan on August 15, 2021.

The first air rescue operation was made on August 17, when an IAF C-17 aircraft brought back 120 Indians, including Indian Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon, the last batch of the Indian embassy staff, ITBP personnel from the Kabul airport amidst the critical situation in Afghanistan.

(With agency inputs)