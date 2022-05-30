Bengaluru: Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait was attacked with ink by some miscreants at an event in Bengaluru on Monday. About a dozen people barged into a press meet and threw black ink at the farmer leader when he was addressing the media. What followed was chaos at the venue with visuals showing chairs being flung around and people screaming at each other.Also Read - Nepal Plane Crash: All 22 Passengers Suspected Dead; 16 Bodies Recovered | As It Happened

Tikait, the face of the farmers’ movement against the now repealed agricultural laws, had reportedly called the press meet to speak about a sting operation in which a Karnataka farmer leader was allegedly caught asking for money. Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Congress Workers Protest Outside AAP Office in Chandigarh, Kejriwal's House in Delhi | LIVE

#WATCH Black ink thrown at Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait at an event in Bengaluru, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/HCmXGU7XtT — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

Also Read - Punjab Police Claims Initial Leads in Sidhu Moosewala Murder

Following the attack, Tikait accused the state BJP government of not providing security at the venue. “No security was provided by local police here. This has been done in collusion with the government,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, three persons have been detained in this regard by the High Grounds Police Station cops.