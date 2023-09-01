Home

Video: ISRO Chief S Somanath Offers Prayers At Chengalamma Parmeshwari Temple Ahead Of Aditya-L1 Solar Mission Launch

ISRO chief S Somanath offered prayers at Chengalamma Parameshwari Temple in Tirupati district, ahead of the launch of Aditya-L1 Mission

New Delhi: ISRO chief S Somanath on Friday offered prayers at the Chengalamma Parmeshwari temple in Arunachal Pradesh, day ahead of the launch of the Aditya-L1 mission–India’s first ever expedition to the sun.

Somanath offered prayers at Chengalamma Parameshwari Temple in Tirupati district of the state, ahead of the launch of Aditya-L1 Mission, India’s first solar expedition, on September 2 at 11.50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh.

ISRO chief S Somnath visits Chengalamma Parmeshwari mandir ahead of India’s maiden Solar observatory Aditya L1 launch ….🚀🫡 pic.twitter.com/390QUDgIIP — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) September 1, 2023

Talking about the mission, Somanath termed it as an important launch and revealed that satellite will take 125 days to reach the L1 point.

“Today the countdown of Aditya L1 is starting and it will launch tomorrow around 11.50 am. Aditya L1 satellite is for studying our Sun. It will take another 125 days to reach the L1 point. This is a very important launch. We have not yet decided (Chandrayaan-4), but we will announce it soon. After Aditya L1, our next launch is Gaganyaan, it will take place by the first week of October,” Somanath told newsmen after offering prayers at the temple.

The Aditya-L1 solar mission

Aditya-L1 is India’s first solar space observatory and will be launched by the PSLV-C57. It will carry seven different payloads to have a detailed study of the sun, four of which will observe the light from the sun and the other three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields.

The largest and technically most challenging payload on Aditya-L1 is the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph or VELC which was integrated, tested, and calibrated at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics’ CREST (Centre for Research and Education in Science Technology) campus in Hosakote in collaboration with ISRO.

Aditya-L1 will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrangian Point 1 (or L1), which is 1.5 million km away from the Earth in the direction of the sun. It is expected to cover the distance in four months’ time.

Mission objectives

This strategic location will enable Aditya-L1 to continuously observe the sun without being hindered by eclipses or occultation, allowing scientists to study solar activities and their impact on space weather in real time. Also, the spacecraft’s data will help identify the sequence of processes that lead to solar eruptive events and contribute to a deeper understanding of space weather drivers.

Major objectives of India’s solar mission include the study of the physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism, the solar wind acceleration, coupling and dynamics of the solar atmosphere, solar wind distribution and temperature anisotropy, and origin of Coronal Mass Ejections (CME) and flares and near-earth space weather.

The atmosphere of the sun, the corona, is what we see during a total solar eclipse. A coronagraph like the VELC is an instrument that cuts out the light from the disk of the sun, and can thus image the much fainter corona at all times, the Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Astrophysics said.

(With ANI inputs)

