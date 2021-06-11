Srinagar: As many as 15 houses were gutted in a fire that broke out in Noorbagh area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir last night. According to the officials, the fire broke out due to multiple gas cylinders blast and it spread to nearby houses. The blaze was brought under control by the fire department officials and Indian Army. Also Read - 'Repeating a Lie Doesn't Turn it Into Gospel Truth', India Slams Pakistan For Its Attempt to Politicise Kashmir Issue

#WATCH | J&K: Several houses gutted in a fire in Noorbagh area of Baramulla district. pic.twitter.com/3hco4jJvzv — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2021

“Army responded to an incident of fire in Noorbagh, Baramulla in Jammu & Kashmir last night & brought it under control by 2 am. At least six people were injured in the fire. Total 170-200 are people affected”, the Indian Army said in a statement.

This comes days after a fire broke out at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine complex in Katra in which one building of the complex was completely gutted. “No casualty took place in this fire incident which happened most probably due to a short circuit. One building housing a counting centre was completely gutted”, officials stated.