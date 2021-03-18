Dehradun: A major train accident was averted in Uttarakhand on Wednesday after the Purnagiri Janshatabdi Express started running in reverse direction on the railway tracks for a few kilometres after it developed a technical fault. The train, however, stopped a few kilometers away. The train was going from Delhi to Tanakpur. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. There were about 60-70 passengers on board and they were safely taken to Chakrapur and sent to their destination by buses. The loco pilot and the guard were suspended following the incident. Also Read - Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express Catches Fire Near Kansro, All Passengers Safe

The North Eastern Railway said in a tweet, “An incident happened on 17.03.2021 due to cattle run over between Khatima-Tanakpur section. Train stopped just short of Khatima yard safely. There was no derailment and all passengers were transported to Tanakpur safely. Loco Pilot and Guard suspended in the incident.”

Superintendent of Police of Champawat, Lokeshwar Singh, said it is likely that sudden brakes were applied to avoid the possibility of hitting an animal, following which the train suddenly started running in the opposite direction. However, he said that after running in the reverse direction from Banbasa, the train stopped at Chakarpur.

This is the second incident in Uttarakhand within a week when a train accident has been averted. On Saturday, a coach of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express was gutted in fire. No passenger was injured in that incident too.