New Delhi: A video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia helping an injured police officer on his way from Bhopal airport to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s residence is going viral on social media. In the video, the former Congress leader can be seen putting a handkerchief on the forehead of the cop. It was reported that the cop received minor injuries after one of the vehicles in Scindia’s convoy hit him accidentally. However, Superintendent of Police (North) Vijay Khatri denied the reports and asserted that he fell after feeling dizzy and Scindia helped him. Also Read - MP Woman Chops Off Man's Genitals After He Tries to Rape Her

Watch the viral video here: Also Read - MP: One-Day Lockdown To Be Imposed, Schools & Colleges Shut in Indore, Bhopal & Jabalpur

“When his motorcade was on its way from the airport to the CM’s residence where both are scheduled to have lunch together, Scindia saw a policeman injured after a fall and helped him. The policeman has been hospitalised,” said party spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi. Also Read - Photos of Two Women at Indore Govt Hospital's Mortuary Cause Stir

Incidentally, exactly a year ago, 22 Congress MLAs loyal to Scindia had rebelled against the party, quit the Assembly and joined the BJP, leading to the fall of the Kamal Nath government.