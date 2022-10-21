New Delhi: High drama unfolded in the streets of Kolkata as Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-qualified candidates, who protested in large numbers, were detained by the police on Friday. Around 500 protesters, who claimed to have qualified for the 2014 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) but were still omitted from the merit list, were on a dharna on a road near the head office of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education in Salt Lake in North 24 Parganas district.Also Read - Section 144 Imposed In Kolkata After TET Candidates 'Manhandled' During Protests
The protesters were seen dragged by the cops as they were taken to the police van. The police dispersed them saying they are violating prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC imposed there. Also Read - Smartphone Craze! 16-Year-Old West Bengal Girl Tries to Sell Blood to Buy Phone Worth Rs 9000
TET-Qualified Candidates Protest In Kolkata
Also Read - These States To Get Heavy Rainfall For Next Few Days, Says IMD | Details Here
Section 144 imposed in Kolkata after protests by TET-qualified candidates
- The protestors, including women, were shouting slogans and giving bytes to the media on Thursday night, as the authorities were mobilising resources. A strong police contingent led by senior officers then took them in vehicles and dropped them at places in other parts of Kolkata, far away from the protest site.
- Around 20 of the protestors, who sat on one flank of the road leading to the information technology hub Sector V area from October 17, were on fast from the next day and five of them were shifted to hospital after they fell ill on Thursday.
- In the morning, however, some passersby were seen looking at the spot covered with torn newspapers, discarded slippers of the protestors, some placards that had slogans like ‘Do or die’ and plastic sheets on which they were sitting.
Police personnel present at the spot were seen asking people on foot and cars not to stop there and move on.
- On Friday, CPI(M) students wing SFI held protests in Karunamoyee in protest against last night’s incident before five of them were detained, a police official said.
- Criticising the police action, acclaimed film director Aparna Sen accused the Trinamool Congress government of flouting the democratic rights of the people.
“The Trinamool government is flouting the basic democratic rights of the hunger strikers; Section 144 issued against a non-violent protest. Why? I strongly condemn the undemocratic and unethical action of the West Bengal govt,” she tweeted.
- Sen also wondered why Section 144 was invoked in the area when the protestors did not resort to violence and were sitting peacefully.
- Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, tweeted: “West Bengal’s current situation is alarming. Police applying brute force on agitating candidates of TET 2014 at Salt Lake to forcefully end their legitimate sit-in demonstration near the state Primary Education board office.” He shared several videos of police personnel lifting protestors from the spot.
- Countering the barrage of criticism, Trinamool Congress state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the police are not interfering in the sit-in as the TMC-run government does not believe in crushing democratic protests.