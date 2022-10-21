New Delhi: High drama unfolded in the streets of Kolkata as Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-qualified candidates, who protested in large numbers, were detained by the police on Friday. Around 500 protesters, who claimed to have qualified for the 2014 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) but were still omitted from the merit list, were on a dharna on a road near the head office of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education in Salt Lake in North 24 Parganas district.Also Read - Section 144 Imposed In Kolkata After TET Candidates 'Manhandled' During Protests

The protesters were seen dragged by the cops as they were taken to the police van. The police dispersed them saying they are violating prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC imposed there.

TET-Qualified Candidates Protest In Kolkata

#WATCH | West Bengal: Police personnel drag Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualified candidates who’re protesting near the head office of West Bengal Board of Primary Education in Kolkata regarding job recruitment. Section 144 of CrPC imposed in the area pic.twitter.com/Begne3eODc — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022



Section 144 imposed in Kolkata after protests by TET-qualified candidates