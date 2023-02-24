Home

Video: 4 With Baby Onboard Miraculously Survive Accident in Kerala; Horrific CCTV Footage Emerges

In the CCTV footage, few bike-borne people can be seen stopping by upon seeing the car and trying to help the people inside the car.

Viral video: A horrific video of a car accident that took place in Kerala is doing rounds on social media. The accident happened near Karumala in Kozhikode on Tuesday night can be seen losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a roadside wall before it turned turtle.

According to a reports, four people including an infant who were travelling in the car had a close shave after the vehicle overturned due to speeding. A passenger reportedly slips out of rear window during as the car overturns, holding onto window frame throughout the accident.

In the CCTV footage, few bike-borne people can be seen stopping by upon seeing the car and trying to help the people inside the car. One of the passengers, a native of Punoor, sustained an injury to her hand and has sought treatment at a private hospital.

#Kerala, #India

Passenger slips out of rear window during spinning and flipping car crash, holding onto window frame throughout. Only minor injuries reported pic.twitter.com/EqdOLZNYsS — Cláudio (@BigDeadSoul) February 23, 2023

Earlier, 11 people, including four children, were killed when a pick-up van they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar-Bhatapara district.

A dozen others were injured in the accident near Khamariya village under Bhatapara police station area on Balodabazar-Bhatapara road late Thursday night.

The victims, natives of Khilora village in Simga area, were returning home after attending a family function in Arjuni area.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.