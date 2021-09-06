Shimla: National Highway 5 has been blocked due to a landslide near the Jeori area of Shimla on Monday. District administration has deployed SDM, Rampur, and a police team to assess the situation. Reports claimed that work is underway to restore proper facilities and traffic.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Schools Except Residential Ones to Remain Closed Until September 14
No human or property loss reported yet.
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.