Shimla: National Highway 5 has been blocked due to a landslide near the Jeori area of Shimla on Monday. District administration has deployed SDM, Rampur, and a police team to assess the situation. Reports claimed that work is underway to restore proper facilities and traffic.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: NH-5 blocked due to a landslide near Shimla's Jeori area. No human or property loss reported yet. District administration has deployed SDM, Rampur and a police team to assess the situation. pic.twitter.com/Dkxy24ex8I — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021

No human or property loss reported yet.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.