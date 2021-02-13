Thiruvananthapuram: The hill station of Munnar has been witnessing a cold wave with the temperature dropping below zero degrees. Munnar is often referred to as the Kashmir of southern India. A layer of frost forms was on Friday seen on plants and grass in Munnar, giving a boost to tourism in the area. Also Read - Kerala's Padmanabhaswamy Temple Says Can’t pay 11 Crore to State Due to COVID-19 Impact

Talking to news agency ANI, a District Tourism Promotion Council official said, "Many tourists from Kerala & neighbouring states are coming to see this. There's a good rush of tourists."

On Thursday, the temperature in the hill station dropped to minus two degrees Celsius. The drop in temperature–unusal for the month of Fenruary- is also being seen as one of the effects of climate change. Munnar generally witnesses snowfall in the months of November, December and January, and the temperature generally picks up in February.

In January as well, the temperature unexpectedly dipped in Munnar, and a layer of frost was seen in parts of the town for about 12 days.