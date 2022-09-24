Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Locals set on fire the resort owned by Pulkit Arya, who is BJP leader Vinod Arya’s son. The former has been arrested by the Uttarakhand police along with two others in the murder of Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old girl who worked as a receptionist in a private resort, named Vanantra resort, owned by the accused. The teenager’s body was recovered this morning from Cheela canal in Uttarakhand after Pulkit Arya confessed to have pushed her into the canal.Also Read - Murder In The Hills: Ankita Bhandari's Body Recovered From Chilla Canal, Uttarakhand Cries Justice

The is located in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. Earlier today, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the government will take all resorts in investigating the case. Since then, three accused have been arrested in the case including Pulkit Arya. The state government has expelled BJP leader, Ankit Arya, brother of Pulkit Arya from the post of Deputy Chairman of Uttarakhand Other Backward Classes Commission.

Pulkit Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta were arrested on Friday after they confessed to have killed the girl and thrown her body into Cheela canal.