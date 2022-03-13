New Delhi: A massive fire that broke out at a godown in West Bengal’s Kolkata continued to rage even after 12 hours on Sunday. The fire broke out at a godown in Mehar Ali lane in the Tangra area of Kolkata on Saturday night and firefighters were immediately rushed to the spot. An official said the fire “was not completely extinguished even after 10 hours” as there were some highly inflammable materials in the godown.Also Read - Kolkata: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Tannery In Tangra, 15 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

“The fire has not been completely extinguished even after 10 hours as there are some highly inflammable materials in the godown and we are not able to enter inside. Two fire brigade personnel were injured during the dousing operation,” Debtanu Ghosh, a divisional fire officer, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Also Read - EC Announces Bypoll Date For West Bengal, Chhatisgarh, Bihar, Maharashtra | Check Details Here

#WATCH West Bengal | Fire continues to rage at a godown in Mehar Ali Lane in the Tangra area of Kolkata. Firefighters are busy extinguishing the fire for over 9 hours now. pic.twitter.com/kB1SwquM57 — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained