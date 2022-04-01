New Delhi: A massive fire broke out near a slum in Basai village of Gurugram on Friday. Several shanties, garbage disposals and dumped scrap were gutted in the fire.Also Read - Massive Fire at Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Alwar Continues to Rage

A video shared by news agency ANI showed black smoke billowing near the slum area. Fire tenders have immediately rushed to the spot and are trying to douse the fire, Devendra Kumar, a fire officer told ANI. Kumar said no casualties have been reported so far.

#WATCH | A fire broke out earlier today near a slum in Basai village of Gurugram, Haryana. pic.twitter.com/e1TWBBC1Fr — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2022

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.