New Delhi: Days after 14 people were killed following a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, a massive landslide occurred near Udaipur tehsil of Lahaul and Spiti on Friday, blocking the flow of the Chandrabhaga river. The blockage has led to the formation of a lake that poses a threat to more than 2,000 people residing in villages in the area. However, no casualties, injuries or loss of property have been reported due to the incident so far.

Meanwhile, people have been evacuated from nearby villages as a precautionary measure. Besides, NDRF and a team of experts have also been rushed in to take stock of the situation.

A short video of the landslide which has been doing rounds on social media showed a huge portion of the hill sliding into the river, blocking its flow completely. Speaking to a portal, Deputy Commissioner, Lahaul & Spiti, Neeraj Kumar said that the evacuation process was underway as at least 11 villages are under threat because of the river flow disruption.

Lately, various landslides have hit the hilly areas of Himachal Pradesh, leading to multiple fatalities. Yesterday, CM Jai Ram Thakur visited the spot of the devastating landslide in Kinnaur district for an overview of the ongoing rescue operation in which 14 bodies have been retrieved, while at least 16 persons are still missing. This was the second major natural disaster in Kinnaur in less than a month. Nine people, most of them tourists, were killed by a landslide as boulders fell and hit the vehicle they were travelling in on July 25.

This monsoon also caused major landslides in the state’s Kangra district, claiming 10 lives. Terrifying videos capturing massive landslides in Sirmaur district are common these days.

Seven people died in the exceptionally high rainfall across the cold desert of Lahaul-Spiti district on July 27-28. Keylong and Udaipur subdivision of the district faced 12 incidents of flash flood after a cloudburst, in which the Tozing Nallah’s impact was devastating.