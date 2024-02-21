VIDEO: Massive Traffic Jam Witnessed On Delhi-Gurugram Roads Including ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Ashram

Residents of Delhi and NCR had to face a harrowing time on Wednesday as they found themselves stuck in never-ending traffic jams at the entry and exit points connecting the national capital to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh due to farmers protest.

New Delhi: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jaam near Ghazipur border due to security arrangement in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, in New Delhi (PTI image)

Daily commuters between Delhi and Gurugram faced massive traffic jams on Wednesday due to the ongoing ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation by protesting farmers. The announcement of the continuation of the protest has caused significant disruptions in the normal commute of people traveling between the two cities. Road blockades have been set up at various border points, including Rajokri border, Sarhol border, Delhi-Gurugram Highway (NH-48), and Delhi-Bahadurgarh Highway. These measures have resulted in severe traffic congestion, especially during peak hours from 7 am to 11 am.

Commuters in Greater Noida are also likely to face traffic diversions. The farmers of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait) have planned to converge at the Knowledge Park metro station on tractors and private vehicles.

Massive traffic jams were also witnessed at key points in Delhi, including ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Rajokri, MB road, Ashram, Mathura road.

Tikri and Singhu borders have been completely sealed by Delhi Police

Heavy traffic was also witnessed at Delhi-Gurugram border on Wednesday morning.

A long queue of vehicles at the Sarhole border between Delhi and Gurugram.

Delhi Police have implemented stringent security measures at the Rajokri border in South Delhi, resulting in a significant traffic bottleneck on the road from Gurugram to Delhi.

Several videos were shared online of hundreds of vehicles stuck in traffic jam at Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Bahadurgarh roads due to the restriction of movement.

VIDEO | Farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march: Heavy traffic witnessed at Delhi-Gurugram border. pic.twitter.com/T31AW3L2d9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 21, 2024

Multi-layered barricades have been put up at several locations. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has beefed up security in the national capital on Wednesday and directed its personnel to ensure strict vigil at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders after the protesting farmers announced to continue their ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said there was sufficient deployment of the force besides paramilitary personnel at the Delhi-Haryana borders. “Our motive is not to disturb traffic. Our main motive is to ensure safety, security and law and order. Deployed teams are checking all the vehicles to ensure that farmers do not enter the national capital,” the DCP told PTI.

The protesting farmers rejected the Centre’s proposal to buy pulses, maize and cotton crops through government agencies at minimum support price (MSP) for five years and announced to continue with their agitation.

In the fourth round of talks with the farmer leaders on Sunday, a panel of three Union ministers proposed that government agencies would buy pulses, maize and cotton at MSP for five years after entering into an agreement with farmers. The farmer leaders rejected the proposal saying it was not in favour of the farmers.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the “Delhi Chalo” march.

The two border points of Delhi and Haryana – Tikri and Singhu – are sealed with the heavy deployment of police personnel and paramilitary forces and multi-layered barricades of concrete and iron nails. Two lanes of the Ghazipur border have also been shut with multi-layer barricades and deployment of police personnel.

