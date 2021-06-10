CCTV Video Shows Money Heist-Style Robbery in HDFC Bank Branch in Bihar | Watch

Patna: Indian bank HDFC’s Hajipur branch was robbed of Rs 1,19,00,000 after thieves pulled a Money Heist-style robbery within four minutes, and took the cash in sacks. According to reports, the robbers entered the bank and held the employees hostage as they looted and filled their bags with money and later fled. The incident took place in HDFC Bank located in Jadhua locality in Hajipur Nagar police station area. Also Read - Former Adidas Owner Bernard Taupie, Wife Tied up, Beaten in Late Night Robbery at Home

According to eyewitnesses, the robbers barged into the bank as soon as the establishment opened today morning. They first locked the bank from the inside and then took bank employees and customers hostage at gunpoint. Meanwhile, they filled their sacks with money.

The incident was caught on CCTV. Police have been put on alert and the border of the district has been sealed. The crime was committed close to the residence of Union Minister Nityanand Rai.

Senior police officials are probing the matter and the CCTV footage is being scrutinised.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF HDFC BANK ROBBERY BELOW:

Rs 1 cr 19 lakh Loot in HDFC Bank in #Bihar's Hajipur. Looters can be seen taking the cash in a बोरा pic.twitter.com/pnXM0TpgFd — Kirandeep (@raydeep) June 10, 2021

Earlier, the Nawada police in Bihar had claimed to have cracked a bank robbery case by arresting eight persons. The accused persons had looted Rs 14 lakh from the Dakshin Bihar Gramin Bank at Basti Bigha near the Nardiganj police station on March 8. As per the robbery plan, six accused carrying firearms entered the bank while two others were present outside the bank.