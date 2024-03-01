VIDEO: Mother Nita Ambani’s ‘Two Important Wishes’ For Anant And Radhika Before Their Pre-Wedding Bash

Nita Ambani said: “Throughout my life, I’ve been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I’m very passionate about it.”

VIDEO: Mother Nita Ambani's 'Two Important Wishes' For Anant And Radhika Before Their Pre-Wedding Bash

Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani has always held a deep appreciation for arts and culture, considering it an integral part of her life. As the city of Jamnagar in Gujarat prepares to host the pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani shared her heartfelt wishes for her son’s wedding. In a video message, she expressed her lifelong inspiration drawn from arts and culture, emphasizing her strong passion for the same. Nita Ambani revealed that for Anant’s wedding, she had two significant wishes that she hoped to fulfill.

Trending Now

Firstly, she desired to honor their roots by celebrating the special connection they have with Jamnagar, a place of profound significance for the Ambani family. Secondly, she aimed to pay homage to their rich heritage and culture by showcasing the talents and hard work of creative individuals who have contributed to their artistic legacy. In a video, Nita Ambani said: “Throughout my life, I’ve been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I’m very passionate about it.”

You may like to read

She added: “When it came to my youngest son Anant’s wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes. First, I wanted to celebrate our roots. Jamnagar holds a special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from. It’s where Mukesh [Ambani] and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert-like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community. Second, I wanted the celebration to be a tribute to our arts and culture and a reflection of our heritage and culture created by the hands, hearts and hard work of our talented creative minds.”

#WATCH | Jamnagar, Gujarat | Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani speaks on the pre-wedding function of her son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant. “…When it came to my youngest son Anant’s wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes – first, I… pic.twitter.com/udOVozqbWP — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

The video, featuring glimpses of Jamnagar’s artisans and the township, ended with Nita Ambani saying she expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the holy land of India which has ‘sanskriti’ (culture) and ‘parampara’ (tradition) as its pillars.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.