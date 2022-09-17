Tirupati: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday visited the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala and made an offering of Rs 1.5 crore, a temple official said. Ambani was accompanied by his son Anant’s fiancee Radhika Merchant and Reliance Retail Ltd Director Manoj Modi.Also Read - Video Shows Massive Fire in China Skyscraper; Thick Smoke, Huge Flames Engulf Dozens of Floors

Ambani, an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, along with Radhika Merchant who is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and other RIL officials arrived in the hills in the wee hours of Friday, the official told PTI. After worship, Ambani handed over a cheque for Rs 1.5 crore to TTD Additional Executive Officer A Venkata Dharma Reddy at the shrine, the official said.

Shri Mukesh Ambani offered prayers at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, #AndhraPradesh along with Smt Radhika Merchant. May Lord Venkateswara bless them with good health and long life.#MukeshAmbani pic.twitter.com/wx2wtMCRIx — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) September 16, 2022



After a brief stay at a guest house on the hills, Ambani, Radhika Merchant and others took part in an hour-long sacred ritual of Abhishekam (holy bath) conducted at the crack of dawn to Lord Venkateswara in the inner sanctum by high priests amid chanting of Vedic hymns, the TTD official said. Before leaving the hills, Ambani fed the elephants at the temple, the official added.

(With PTI inputs)