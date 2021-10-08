Mumbai: The Mumbai airport witnessed scenes of ruckus amid a massive rush of passengers who got stuck in long queues with many missing flights on Friday morning. Airport authorities attributed the sudden rush of passengers today to the “festive season”. “Similar experiences have also been witnessed in other city airports of the country. Further owing to recent intelligence reports received by stakeholders and threat at another airport in the state, security measures have been further enhanced at the CSMIA (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport),” the Mumbai airport said in a statement.Also Read - Mumbai Police Receives Hoax Call Claiming Threat to Lives of Mumbai International Airport Employees

"The security and safety of our passengers are of utmost priority and our endeavor is to continue to not compromise on these critical aspects. CSMIA airport has deployed additional staff for a quicker turnaround at all the security checkpoints for a smoother passenger experience," the CSMIA spokesperson added.

With the onset of the festive season, there has been a surge in passenger traffic and a sudden spike witnessed at #CSMIA this morning. The security and safety of our passengers are of utmost priority and our endeavour is to continue to not compromise on these critical aspects. pic.twitter.com/Fg96ELIvj3 — CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) October 8, 2021

While some people pointed out that Covid protocols were violated in the midst of huge rush, the CSMIA in its statement said: “Additionally, the CSMIA is following all the Covid protocols laid down by the Government to ensure a smoother transition. CSMIA regrets the inconvenience caused to any passengers and is offering them all the support required. In addition, in keeping with the growing increase of passenger traffic and to ensure a seamless service experience, CSMIA has planned to open Terminal 1 operations from 20th October, 2021.”

Complete chaos, proper mismanagement

Meanwhile, disgruntled passengers vented on social media. “Complete chaos at Mumbai airport and the poor admin/officials have no idea how to control it. Proper mismanagement,” a user by the name of Neelesh Arora wrote along with a video clip.

Complete chaos at Mumbai airport and the poor admin/officials have no idea how to control it. Proper mismanagement. @AdaniOnline @CSMIA_Official pic.twitter.com/dXElWci8pM — Neelesh Arora (@AroraNeelesh) October 8, 2021

“T2 AT CSMIA (Mumbai Airport) is a shambles. Literally feels like we’re in the dark ages. Endless milling crowds, machines breaking down, tempers frayed, chaos everywhere. Staff doing their best but absolutely unable to cope. Who runs this absolute shitshow? Please tag them. (sic),” composer and singer Vishal Dadlani tweeted.

T2 AT CSMIA (Mumbai Airport) is a shambles. Literally feels like we're in the dark ages. Endless milling crowds, machines breaking down, tempers frayed, chaos everywhere. Staff doing their best but absolutely unable to cope. Who runs this absolute shitshow? Please tag them. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) October 8, 2021

Domestic carrier IndiGo advised passengers “to report early to allow sufficient time for security check”. IndiGo tweeted a request to its passengers: “#6ETravelAdvisory: Heavy rush at #Mumbai and #Chennai Airport. Passengers are advised to report early to allow sufficient time for security check.” However, some passengers replied that the tweet was too late as they had already suffered a lot at Mumbai airport.