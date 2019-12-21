New Delhi: Sharing a video of historian Ramachandra Guha when he was being detained by the Bengaluru Police during a protest march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, Karnataka BJP Twitter handle said no one has any knowledge about Ramachandra Guha because he is an ‘urban naxal’ who ‘operates in dark world’. In the video, the historian was asked his good name by the cameraperson who was conducting the interview.

Q: Who are you?

A: I am @Ram_Guha ( Ramachandra Guha).#UrbanNaxals who operate in a Dark World are completely unknown to the Common Man. They make their presence felt through inciting violence & organizing protests at the behest of their Masters. They are getting exposed now. pic.twitter.com/AgnVVTkJHT — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) December 20, 2019

“#UrbanNaxals who operate in a Dark World are completely unknown to the Common Man. They make their presence felt through inciting violence & organizing protests at the behest of their Masters. They are getting exposed now,” it tweeted.

It also mocked at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra making fun of her statement that the poor will be affected the most by the Citizenship Act and NRC.

More than anyone else in India, the #CitizenshipAct and #NRC will affect poor farmer Robert Vadra and his wife Priyanka Vadra… https://t.co/8AqxVgaP49 — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) December 20, 2019

Taking a dig at the Vadras, it said, “More than anyone else in India, the #CitizenshipAct and #NRC will affect poor farmer Robert Vadra and his wife Priyanka Vadra…”