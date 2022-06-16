Guwahati: As heavy rainfall and landslides lashed Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh, some parts of the National Highway 6 (NH06) under the Lumshnong Police Station area of Meghalaya caved, officials said on Wednesday morning. Due to an unrelenting heavy downpour, some parts of the road on National Highway-6 under Lumshnong Police Station limits got heavily damaged, leading to traffic disruption.Also Read - After 2-Year Hiatus, Ambubachi Mela Returns. 3 Things You May Not Know About The Festival of Assam

The incident has disrupted vehicular movement along the highway and people have been advised to avoid taking the route, said the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) officials. “Efforts are on to clear the blocked route and necessary assistance is being provided to stranded passengers,” they added. Also Read - Love You Zindagi! Incredible Road Trips in India Every Adventure Seeker Must Experience At Least Once

Speaking to news agency ANI, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, “Due to heavy rainfall, last night and early morning in diff parts of Meghalaya, especially East Jaintia Hills district, certain imp road connections were severely damaged. I’ve taken a review meeting with Dy Commissioners, Ministers and officials from different districts.” Also Read - Assam Floods: Incessant Rains Wreak Havoc in State, Guwahati Badly Hit | Videos Inside

Post the meeting, we have decided to form 4 regional committees to be headed by respective ministers to closely monitor the situation in the next 24-48 hours in the districts and to ensure that steps are taken to ease the movement of vehicles, added CM Sangma.

WATCH:

#WATCH | East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya: Due to an unrelenting heavy downpour, some parts of the road on National Highway-6 under Lumshnong Police Station limits got heavily damaged, leading to traffic disruption. (Source: East Jaintia Hills district police) pic.twitter.com/8huoFIiN86 — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

IMPORTANT UPDATE AND ALERT. Due to the continuous heavy down pour, some parts of the NH06 under Lumshnong Police Station is witnessing minor flash floods . We request travels to avoid taking this route tonight if possible.@MeghalayaPolice@CMO_Meghalaya @lrbishnoiips pic.twitter.com/wUQMprzLtr — 🇮🇳 East Jaintia Hills Police 🇮🇳 (@ejhpolice) June 15, 2022

The north-eastern state has been hit by intense rain, floods and landslides this year. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cherrapunji recorded a massive 811.6 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday, the highest in June since 1995.