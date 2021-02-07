Chamoli: A glacier on Sunday broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, causing massive floods in the Dhauliganga river. Many people are currently feared missing. As per reports, at least 50 labourers were working at the site when the incident took place. Also Read - Glacier Breaks In Chamoli Causes Massive Floods in Dhauliganga, Emergency Services Pressed | Updates

Hundreds of Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel and NDRF teams have been rushed to the spot for rescue operations. "Two teams of ITBP reach the spot, three NDRF teams have been rushed from Dehradun and 3 additional teams will reach there with help of IAF chopper till evening. SDRF & local administration already at the spot," MoS Home Nityanand Rai told ANI.

A video of the incident shows houses being swept away as the water comes flooding the area.

#WATCH | Water level in Dhauliganga river rises suddenly following avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/syiokujhns — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

Chamoli Police said, “Rishiganga Power Project was damaged due breach of a glacier in Tapovan area. People living on the bank of Alaknanda river are advised to move to safe places at the earliest.”

Meanwhile, Chamoli district magistrate has instructed officials to evacuate people living in villages on the bank of the Dhauliganga river. The district magistrate and the superintendent of police have also left for the spot.

Shortly after the incident, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat tweeted, “If you are stranded in affected areas and you need any help. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486.”