New Delhi: A video purportedly uploaded by jailed Delhi gangster Neeraj Bawana showing his brothers Rahul Kala and Naveen Bali enjoying snacks and drinks and talking on mobile phones inside a police lock-up is making rounds on the internet. The undated video was shared on an unverified Instagram handle named ‘Neeraj_Bawana_official’.Also Read - Biden Said 'no' to Allies And 'Yes' to Taliban, Alleges Top Republican Leader

As per reports, Kala and Bali were in Mandoli Jail before they were re-arrested on August 5 in connection with a separate case, and were taken on police remand by the Special Cell till August 10, before returning to jail. Meanwhile, there has been no confirmation so far if the video is from the Special Cell office or Mandoli jail. When contacted, Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said, “We will need to check.” No immediate reaction was also received from the police on the authenticity of the video. Also Read - 13-Year-Old Girl Falls to Death From 9th Floor While Trying to Save Puppy in Ghaziabad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeraj_bawana_ (@neeraj_bawanaa_official_)

Also Read - Taliban Beating & Physically Abusing UN Staff in Afghanistan, Says Internal Document

In the 24-second video clip, the men are seen having liquor, snacks, and cigarettes inside what appeared to be a lock-up with the people sitting on a mattress and one of them making the video. Two persons can also be seen sitting outside the lock-up.

Speaking to the media, Delhi Police spokesperson, Chinmoy Biswal said, “The video is not substantiated and liquor is not served in police lock-up.”