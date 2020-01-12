New Delhi: The Twitter battle among the top contestants of the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 reached a crescendo as Manoj Tiwari will now send a defamation notice of Rs 500 crore to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A day after AAP released its campaign video song, composed by Vishal Dadlani, it released another spoof video collating various dance movements of Manoj Tiwari, including from the song Rinkiya ke Papa, and presented as if Manoj Tiwari was dancing to the tune of Lage Raho Kejriwal.

Here’s the original video

Lage Raho Kejriwal… Releasing our campaign song for the upcoming Delhi elections.#LageRahoKejriwal pic.twitter.com/Sm0P21wsDW — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 11, 2020

Before this too, the AAP Twitter handle made fun of Manoj Tiwari, like the BJP and the Congress are doing the same with Arvind Kejriwal. But Manoj Tiwari took the objection that his movie clips have been used for AAP’s promotional video.

Delhi is going to the polls on February 8, as the ruling AAP is seeking re-election. In 2015, the party won 67 of 70 seats, with the remaining three going to the BJP and the Congress, which had been in power between 1998 and 2013, drawing a blank. Delhi Assembly’s term ends on February 22 and a new government must be in place before that date. Political strategist Prashant Kishor’s IPAC is managing the campaigning for AAP.