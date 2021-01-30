Mumbai: A video has gone viral which shows two men in a car waving guns at a truck driver on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway to clear their way. The video was tweeted by AIMIM’s Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel with the claim that the duo belonged to the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. He said the incident took place on Friday night and sought immediate arrest of the offenders. Also Read - 'I'm Sure Mamata Didi Has Faith In Lord Ram': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut On Netaji Event

The video shows two men waving one revolver each from the car window at a truck driver to clear the path. Their car then goes ahead of the truck and leaves the spot. The rear windshield of their vehicle could be seen carrying a sticker of a snarling tiger face, which is Shiv Sena’s logo. Also Read - From West to East: Maharashtra’s Ruling Shiv Sena to Contest West Bengal Polls This Year

Along with the video the AIMIM MP tweeted, he said, “This is on Pune Mumbai expressway in Maharashtra! The logo on the vehicle says it all! Shiv Sainiks brandishing revolvers while trying to make way for their vehicle on Friday night. Can HM/ DG take note of this lawlessness!” Also Read - Yogi Adityanath Wants to Hijack Bollywood: Shiv Sena's Strong Opinion on UP CM's Meeting With Film People Over New Film City

Jaleel tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and the state Director General of Police (DGP) in his tweet.

@AnilDeshmukhNCP @DGPMaharashtra @OfficeofUT this is on Pune Mumbai expressway in Maharashtra.! The logo on the vehicle says it all! Shiv Sainiks brandishing revolvers while trying to make way for their vehicle on Friday night. Can HM/ DG take note of this lawlessness.! pic.twitter.com/HIPZF0AN2z — imtiaz jaleel (@imtiaz_jaleel) January 29, 2021

A police official said that an offence has been registered against the two occupants of the car at Khopoli in Raigad district and a search was on to trace them.

The alleged incident sparked a political row and gave the BJP an opportunity to hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government. BJP leader Ram Kadam said there is no law and order in the state and that the Sena workers have often been seen taking law into their hands.

Asked what was the take of the government on the issue, Kadam tweeted, “No one is safe in the state. Be it sadhus or soldiers. Sena workers are now seen with revolvers on the highway threatening people. This government isn’t a progressive front but a front for the goondas now.”

पवित्र्य भूमि पर ना साधू संत #palgharsadhuhatyakand सुरक्षित है ? ना ही फौजी? ना ही आम जनता ? इन लोगों पर अब तक कोई कारवाई नही की गई ? अब जनता ही सरकार को सरकार को सबक सिखायेगी @OfficeofUT @AnilDeshmukhNCP — Ram Kadam – राम कदम (@ramkadam) January 30, 2021

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena said the police would carry out a probe into the incident and take necessary steps as everyone was equal before the law.

When asked about the incident, Shiv Sena’s Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai South and party spokesperson Arvind Sawant said, “All are equal before the law. Police will investigate and take necessary steps.”

A police official said that an FIR has been registered against the unidentified persons for brandishing firearms on the Expressway at Khopoli in neighboring Raigad district. “The offence has been registered against them under section 3/25 of the Arms Act at Khopoli police station,” the official said.

A hunt is on to trace the vehicle and its occupants, who showed the weapons to the truck driver, he added.

Based on the registration number of the car, the police are trying to get information from the transport department about the owner of the vehicle.

While addressing a press conference in Aurangabad later, Imtiaz Jaleel asked, “Has power brought so much arrogance to Shiv Sena?”

“One of our party workers, who was coming from Mumbai to Pune, recorded this incident in his camera near Lonavala. The occupants of the car, which was ahead of this party worker’s vehicle, took out revolvers and threatened the drivers,” he said.

“In the video, the logo of Shiv Sena party is clearly visible on the rear windshield of the car. The government must investigate whether the people who did this are goons or party workers of Shiv Sena. Such an incident was never seen happening in a state like Maharashtra,” he said.

He said Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai has assured him that an inquiry would be carried out.

“But what will be the outcome of the inquiry? Are they going to prove that the gun was a toy which children play during Diwali. The vehicle number is clearly visible (in the video)…arrest the accused,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)