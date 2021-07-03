New Delhi: A purported video of BJP MP Pragya Thakur walking and playing basketball, has gone viral on social media. The clip shared by Congress leader Narendra Saluja showed the BJP leader, who usually moves in a wheelchair, dribbling the basketball before netting it with perfection in a basketball hoop amid cheers. Also Read - 'I Drink Cow Urine Every Day, So Didn't Get Corona', Says BJP MP Pragya Thakur | WATCH

“I have seen MP Sadhvi Thakur wheelchair-bound so far. But today I am delighted to see her hands at basketball at the stadium. So far, it was known that she couldn’t even stand up or walk due to an injury may god keep her healthy always”, he tweeted and shared the video on the micro-blogging site.

भोपाल की भाजपा सांसद साध्वी ठाकुर को अभी तक व्हील चेयर पर ही देखा था लेकिन आज उन्हें भोपाल में स्टेडीयम में बास्केट बॉल पर हाथ आज़माते देखा तो बड़ी ख़ुशी हुई… अभी तक यही पता था कि किसी चोट के कारण वो ठीक से खड़ी और चल फिर भी नही सकती है…? ईश्वर उन्हें हमेशा स्वस्थ रखे.. pic.twitter.com/UQrmsXkime — Narendra Saluja (@NarendraSaluja) July 1, 2021

If reports are to be believed, the BJP MP had gone to attend a plantation drive in Shakti Nagar area of Bhopal on Thursday, where she saw some players practising on a basketball ground.

Speaking to a news agency, Thakur’s elder sister Upama Singh described the event as a “small thing”. “Many of you might not know that she has done a certificate course in physical education (CPEd) and bachelor of physical education (BPEd). She was fit and fine before her going to jail, where she was tortured and tormented,” her sister told PTI.

Pragya Singh Thakur is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. Six people were killed and over 100 others injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town about 200 km from Mumbai in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008. In January this year, the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai had granted exemption from physical appearance to her till further orders.